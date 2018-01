Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE PRICES ON SOME PRODUCTS DUE TO INCREASED RAW MATERIALS COSTS

* SAYS PRICES WILL BE INCREASED BY AN AVERAGE OF LESS THAN 5 PERCENT Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2Aslqfo