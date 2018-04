April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS 9 DIRECTORS INCLUDE FOUR CURRENT DIRECTORS F.C. TSENG, MEI-LING CHEN, MARK LIU, AND C.C. WEI, AND FIVE CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, PETER L. BONFIELD, STAN SHIH, THOMAS J. ENGIBOUS, KOK-CHOO CHEN, MICHAEL R. SPLINTER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)