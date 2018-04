BRIEF-TSMC Offers Financial Guidance for Second Quarter

April 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SEES Q2 REVENUE AT $7.8-7.8 BILLION

* SAYS IT SEES Q2 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AT 47-49 PERCENT (VERSUS Q1 50.3 PERCENT)

* SAYS IT SEES Q2 OPERATING MARGIN AT 35-37 PERCENT (VERSUS Q1 39 PERCENT)

* SAYS IT SEES Q2 REVENUE AT $7.8-7.9 (NOT 7.8-7.8) BILLION

* SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BILLION ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

* SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PERCENT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

* SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PERCENT

* SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PERCENT VERSUS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PERCENT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)