April 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BILLION ($1.01 billion) from ASML Hong Kong Limited Taiwan Branch, Lasertec Corporation

* SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MILLION from M+W Taiwan Co Ltd, Yankey Engineering Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.1050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)