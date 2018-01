Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 REVENUE AT $8.40-8.50 BILLION

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AT 49.5-51.5 PERCENT (VERSUS Q4 50.0 PERCENT)

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 OPERATING MARGIN AT 38-40 PERCENT (VERSUS Q4 39.2 PERCENT) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)