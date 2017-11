Nov 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says October sales T$94.52 billion (Sept T$88.58 billion, Oct 2016 T$91.09 billion)

* Says October sales +3.8 percent on year

* Says Jan-Oct sales +2.3 percent on year to T$794.40 billion Source text: (bit.ly/1grCI2q) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jessica Yu)