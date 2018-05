May 9 (Reuters) - TSO(3) Inc:

* RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM U.S. REGULATORS FOR MOST RECENT 510(K) SUBMISSION FOR COMPANY’S STERIZONE VP4 STERILIZER

* THE STERIZONE VP4 STERILIZER IS FOR TERMINAL STERILIZATION OF MULTI-CHANNELED FLEXIBLE ENDOSCOPES