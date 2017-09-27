FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tso3 Inc

* TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

* TSO3 - Regulators asked to clarify some aspects of proposed labeling consistent with reprocessing of specific duodenoscopes using Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Regulators asked for specific testing to be documented pertaining to what they describe as “challenge features” of identified devices​

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Company is preparing a notice for regulators addressing specific questions, as well as outline intended actions for their comment​

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Company’s goal is to provide a complete and final response within 180-day limit established by regulators​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.