BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Gaming Posts FY Adjusted HEPS Of 137.6 Cents

June 9 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd:

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - FY ADJUSTED HEPS 137.6 CENTS DOWN 24%

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - FY HEPS 124.7 CENTS DOWN 32%

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - FY NET ASSET VALUE R1.8 BILLION DOWN 83%

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - FY TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE PAID 26.0 CENTS

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - GROUP IS IN AN ADVANCED STAGE OF ENTERING ONLINE BETTING INDUSTRY WITH FOCUS ON MOBILE BETTING

* TSOGO SUN GAMING-LENDERS AGREED TO WAIVING OF FINANCIAL COVENANTS FOR SEPT 2020 MEASUREMENT PERIOD & DEFERRING INTEREST PAYMENTS FOR 3 QUARTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: