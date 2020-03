BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Gaming Says All Divisions Of Group Have Been Impacted Due To Covid-19 Situation

March 24 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Gaming Ltd:

* JSE: TSG - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE AND THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - FROM 19 MARCH POSITION DETERIORATED SIGNIFICANTLY WITH SITES OPERATING WITH LIMITED CAPACITY DUE TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - ALL DIVISIONS OF GROUP HAVE BEEN IMPACTED.

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - GROUP WAS ON TRACK TO REDUCE DEBT SIGNIFICANTLY DURING 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* TSOGO SUN GAMING - DEBT COVENANTS SHOULD BE MET AT 31 MARCH MEASUREMENT DATE, BUT DEBT REMAINS HIGH, REDUCING IT WILL BE PRIORITY WHEN TRADING RESUMES

* TSOGO SUN GAMING LTD - WILL BE WORKING HARD TO ENSURE MONTHLY COSTS ARE REDUCED TO AN ABSOLUTE MINIMUM DURING COMING MONTHS

* TSOGO SUN GAMING - ATTENTION SHIFTED TO ELIMINATING VARIABLE OPERATING COSTS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE, REDUCE FIXED COSTS. POSTPONE OR CANCEL CAPEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: