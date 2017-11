Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍INCOME R6.4 BILLION UP 1%​

* ‍HY ADJUSTED HEPS 78.8 CENTS DOWN 10%​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 32.0 CENTS DOWN 6%​

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - ‍EXCEPTIONAL LOSSES FOR SIX MONTHS OF R73 MILLION RELATE MAINLY TO PREOPENING COSTS OF R21 MILLION​

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - ‍GROUP ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR SIX MONTHS AT R754 MILLION ENDED 10% DOWN ON PRIOR PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)