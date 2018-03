BRIEF-Tsogo Sun To Sell Casino Precinct Assets To Hospitality Property Fund

March 2 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - - PROPOSED DISPOSAL TO HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LIMITED, UNBUNDLING AND CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - TSOGO AND HPF HAVE AGREED TO ACQUISITION BY HPF OF CERTAIN OF CASINO PRECINCT PROPERTIES CURRENTLY OWNED BY TSOGO GROUP

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - INITIAL AGGREGATE BASE RENTAL PAYABLE BY TENANT FOR PROPERTIES WILL BE R1.9 BILLION PER ANNUM

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - WILL RESTRUCTURE TSOGO GROUP INTO A PROPCO (HPF) AND OPCO (TSOGO)