Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tsr Inc

* Tsr Inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue rose 11.8 percent to $17 million

* Tsr Inc - ‍profitability to continue to be affected until co places greater number of it contractors with clients to generate increased revenue, profit​