Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TSUGAMI CORP‘S OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO RISE 110 PERCENT TO ABOUT 6.6 BILLION YEN FOR THE YEAR ENDING IN MARCH - NIKKEI

* TSUGAMI CORP'S SALES FOR THE YEAR ENDING IN MARCH APPEAR HEADED FOR A 40 PERCENT INCREASE TO JUST OVER 57 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI