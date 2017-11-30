BRIEF-Tsumura unit to set up JV Ping An Tsumura in Shenzhen

Nov 30(Reuters) - Tsumura & Co

* Says its wholly owned Shanghai-based unit plans to set up a JV Ping An Tsumura Inc, which will be mainly engaged in rude drug supply system, traditional Chinese medicine and health foods related business, with a Shanghai-based investment company, which is an unit of PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA ，LTD, in Shenzhen

* Says the JV will be established in February 2018 and will be capitalized at 1 billion yuan (about 16.91 billion yen)

* Says its unit will hold a 56 percent stake in the JV

