Dec 26(Reuters) - Tsunoda Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based firm (acquirer) acquired 271,655 shares of the company during the period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 25

* Acquisition price at 13,950 yen per share

* Settlement starts on Dec. 29

* Says the acquirer will hold 60.8 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction and will become top shareholder of the company, effective Dec. 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j6tfvz

