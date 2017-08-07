FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement
August 7, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tsuruha Holdings Inc

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with a Shizuoka-based firm, which is engaged in dispensing pharmacy business, and parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm

* Says it will acquire 51 percent stake in the parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm

* Says three entities will cooperate on joint development and purchasing of private brand products, as well as sharing of management know-how

* Effective late September

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ea2vTL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

