BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tsuruha Holdings Inc

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with a Shizuoka-based firm, which is engaged in dispensing pharmacy business, and parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm

* Says it will acquire 51 percent stake in the parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm

* Says three entities will cooperate on joint development and purchasing of private brand products, as well as sharing of management know-how

* Effective late September

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ea2vTL

