Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tsuzuki Denki Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 2.2 million shares of its treasury common stock, at the price of 966 yen per share, through private placement to ASO CORPORATION, and payment date on Nov. 24

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

* Says ASO CORPORATION will increase voting power in the co to 24.8 percent from 15.2 percent, effective Nov. 24

