22 days ago
BRIEF-TSYS reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-TSYS reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc

* TSYS reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q2 revenue view $841.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Total System Services - board approved 30% increase in regular quarterly dividend payable on TSYS common stock from $0.10 per share to $0.13 per share

* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 total revenues (GAAP) $4,809 million to $4,889 million

* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 net revenue (non-GAAP) $3,315 million to $3,395 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $3.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total System Services Inc sees FY2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.22 to $3.30

* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 diluted EPS (GAAP) $2.30 to $2.38

* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TSYS common shareholders $3.22 to $3.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

