April 12 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS SIGNS NEW AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF THE WEST TO SUPPORT ITS COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM

* TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK'S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM