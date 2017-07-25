FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-TSYS signs payments agreement with monetary llc

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS signs payments agreement with monetary llc

* Total System Services Inc - has signed an exclusive long-term agreement with Monetary Llc for point-of-sale industry

* Total System Services - as per agreement, co will provide payment processing services to monetary's network of software developers and merchants

* Total System Services-Monetary to integrate additional TSYS services, payment capabilities into overall platform, including merchant onboarding tools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

