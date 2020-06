BRIEF-TT Electronics Says Q1 Group Revenues Down 11%

June 8 (Reuters) - TT electronics PLC:

* TT ELECTRONICS - GROUP OPERATED AT LOWER CAPACITY IN APRIL & MAY AS RESULT OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SITES IN MEXICO, MALAYSIA, BARBADOS AND TUNISIA

* TT ELECTRONICS PLC - OVERALL SITUATION IMPROVING AS GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS EASE, WITH AA FACILITIES OPEN & EMPLOYEES IN SELF-ISOLATION REDUCING

* TT ELECTRONICS PLC - GROUP REVENUES IN Q1 WERE 11% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* TT ELECTRONICS PLC - PEAK OF DISRUPTION EXPERIENCED IN APRIL (21% ORGANIC REDUCTION) & SOME SEQUENTIAL RECOVERY IN REVENUE WAS ALREADY EVIDENT IN MAY

* TT ELECTRONICS PLC - ORDER BOOK AT END OF MAY REMAINED BROADLY IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: