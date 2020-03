BRIEF-TT Electronics Sees Impact Of Underlying Operating Profit By Up To £3 Mln For 2020 Due To COVID-19

March 4 (Reuters) - TT electronics PLC:

* FINAL RESULTS

* FY UNDERLYING REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 478.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 429.5 MILLION STG

* FY UNDERLYING PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 36.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 31.5 MILLION STG

* FY STATUTORY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 7.0P

* SUZHOU FACILITY, CURRENTLY, UNDER STRICT GOVERNMENT CONTROL, OPERATED AT CIRCA 20 PER CENT CAPACITY INSTEAD OF SHUT COMPLETELY

* CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE IMPACT UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT BY UP TO £3 MILLION FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* SUZHOU & DONGGUAN FACILITIES RE-OPENED & EXPERIENCED SLOWER THAN NORMAL CAPACITY RAMP-UP BUT NOW OPERATING AT CIRCA 95% CAPACITY