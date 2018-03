BRIEF-Ttec Announces Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.89‍​

March 12 (Reuters) - Ttec Holdings Inc:

* TTEC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 23.7 PERCENT TO $426.6 MILLION

* TTEC HOLDINGS - ‍ Q4 2017 RESULTS INCLUDED ONE-TIME MANDATORY DEEMED REPATRIATION TAX OF $62.4 MILLION RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.89‍​

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.67

* SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUE TO INCREASE 3.3 TO 4.7 PERCENT BETWEEN $1.505 AND $ 1.525 BILLION

* ‍NON-GAAP EBITDA MARGIN ESTIMATED BETWEEN 13.0 AND 13.3 PERCENT IN 2018​

* SEES 2018 CAPEX AT 3.8 PERCENT OF REVENUE, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY 70 PERCENT IS GROWTH ORIENTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)