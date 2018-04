April 12 (Reuters) - TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG :

* DECIDED TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY FROM EUR 15.8 MILLION BY EUR 1.1 MILLION TO EUR 16.9 MILLION

* THE TOTAL SHARE (DIRECT AND INDIRECT HOLDINGS) OF TTL AG IN DIC REAL ESTATE GMBH INCREASES TO 29.08%

* THE INDIRECT PARTICIPATION OF TTL AG IN THE GEG GERMAN ESTATE GROUP INCREASES TO 21.81% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)