March 21 (Reuters) - TTL BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ AG :

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND BY APPROX. EUR 1.6 MILLION ​

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 1.64 MILLION TO EUR 15.77 MILLION FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO ACQUIRE FURTHER STAKE IN DIC REAL ESTATE GMBH​

* WHEN CAPITAL INCREASE TAKES EFFECT, AR HOLDING GMBH WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN TTL AG TO AROUND 77.6 PERCENT