Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tu Yi Holding Co Ltd:

* JAPAN HOTEL OPERATION, JAPAN DUTY FREE SHOPS & JAPAN DAY TOURS OF GROUP ARE STILL OPERATING AS USUAL

* SUSPENDED SALES OF OUTBOUND PACKAGED TOURS & FREE & INDEPENDENT TRAVELLERS PRODUCTS ON 25 JAN

* UPDATES REGARDING IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS- PNEUMONIA ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT