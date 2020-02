BRIEF-TuanChe Anticipates Results For March And Q1, To Be Impacted By COVID-19 Epidemic In China

Feb 26 (Reuters) - TuanChe Ltd:

* TUANCHE PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* TUANCHE LTD - ANTICIPATES RESULTS FOR MARCH AND Q1 AS A WHOLE, TO BE MATERIALLY AND ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IN CHINA

* TUANCHE LTD - FURTHER SUSPENDING ALL AUTO SHOWS AND SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL EVENTS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED IN MARCH

* TUANCHE LTD - POSSIBILITY OF FURTHER REDUCTIONS IN OFFLINE SALES EVENTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED IN Q2

* TUANCHE LTD - PROACTIVELY TAKING NECESSARY STEPS TO FURTHER OPTIMIZE ITS COST STRUCTURE AND CONSERVE RESOURCES