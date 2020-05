BRIEF-Tubacex Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of 1.6 Mln Euros YoY

May 14 (Reuters) - Tubacex SA:

* Q1 SALES 153.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 143.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 12.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS 1.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 1.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 HINDERS ANY KIND OF PROJECTION OR OUTLOOK THAT WE HAD FOR THIS YEAR - CEO

* LIKELY THAT CO’S WORKING CAPITAL WILL BE REDUCED THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

* MAGNITUDE OF THE IMPACT OF THIS CRISIS ON THE GROUP’S RESULTS IS STILL UNCERTAIN

* TUBACEX GROUP HAS SET THE FUNDAMENTAL GOAL OF MAINTAINING AN OPERATING CASH FLOW CLOSE TO ZERO