April 20 (Reuters) - Tubacex SA:

* SAYS PRODUCTION AT AROUND 50% IN MARCH DUE TO OVERALL ORDERS SLOWDOWN

* SAYS TUBACEX INDIA WAS WORKING NORMALLY UNTIL MARCH 24, COMPLETE SHUTDOWN UNTIL MAY 3

* SAYS ITS MAIN TARGET IS TO MAINTAIN NEUTRAL CASHFLOW Source text: bit.ly/2KkDFLm Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)