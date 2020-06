BRIEF-Tubos Reunidos Obtains New Financing For Total Of 15 Mlm Euros

June 1 (Reuters) - Tubos Reunidos SA:

* SAYS OBTAINS NEW FINANCING FOR A TOTAL OF 15 MILLION EUROS FROM SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* SAYS NEW FINANCING HAS BEEN MOSTLY GRANTED WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF MEASURES APPROVED BY THE SPANISH GOV TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT

* ALSO AMENDS FRAMEWORK OF THE 2019 REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INCLUDING TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2019

* BONDS REDEMPTION SCHEDULE WILL SEE AN ADDITIONAL 12-MONTH GRACE PERIOD SIMILAR TO THAT GRANTED TO THE NEW FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)