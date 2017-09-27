FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks

* Tucows Inc - ‍revenue from Roam businesses will start contributing to Tucows financials toward end of September​

* Tucows - ‍acquisition includes three Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside ting within Tucows’ mobile network access group​

* Tucows Inc - revenues from Roam business not expected to have a material impact on overall company performance​

* Tucows Inc - deal includes 3 Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside ting within Tucows’ mobile network access group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.