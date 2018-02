Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* TUCOWS ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

* TUCOWS INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE, FROM TIME TO TIME, UP TO $40 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK​

* TUCOWS INC - ‍NEW $40 MILLION BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE FEBRUARY 14, 2018 AND WILL TERMINATE ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 13, 2019​

* TUCOWS INC - ‍PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $40 MILLION BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR PERIOD MARCH 1, 2017 TO FEBRUARY 28, 2018 HAS BEEN TERMINATED​