Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* TUCOWS REPORTS CONTINUING STRONG FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018

* TUCOWS INC QUARTERLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.06

* TUCOWS INC QUARTERLY NET REVENUE $90.62 MILLION VERSUS $48.8 MILLION