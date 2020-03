March 26 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp:

* TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION PROVIDES COVID-19 RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* TUESDAY MORNING CORP - TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL OF ITS 687 STORES ACROSS COUNTRY AT 5 P.M. LOCAL TIME WEDNESDAY

* TUESDAY MORNING - ELECTED TO DRAW DOWN $55 MILLION FROM ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: