Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED TWO FEEDER CONTAINERSHIPS FOR $20.5 MILLION​

* ‍VESSELS ARE INITIALLY CHARTERED FOR 2-3 YEARS TO A MAJOR CONTAINER LINE WHICH IS INVESTMENT GRADE.​

* ‍INITIAL YIELD IS IN LINE WITH TARGETS EXPRESSED IN COMPANY'S PROSPECTUS​