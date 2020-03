BRIEF-TUI AG Says Not Yet Possible To Estimate Potential Financial Impact Of Covid-19 Development

March 2 (Reuters) - TUI AG:

* IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE POTENTIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT ACROSS OUR BUSINESS OF CURRENT COVID-19 DEVELOPMENT

* SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST COVID-19 CASES IN NORTHERN ITALY, TENERIFE, RELATED DEVELOPMENTS, CO EXPERIENCED WEAKER BOOKINGS IN LAST WEEK

* SET UP TASK FORCES ACROSS ALL CO’S MARKETS AND ARE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AND MINISTRIES FOR COVID-19

* AT THIS POINT IN TIME, CO ONLY SEE MARGINAL EFFECT ON OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: