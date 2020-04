BRIEF-Tui Confirms Signing For 1.8 Bln Eur Of State Aid With Germany's KfW State Development Bank

April 8 (Reuters) - TUI AG:

* KFW AND TUI AG CONFIRM SIGNING OF STATE AID BRIDGING LOAN FOR 1.8 BILLION EUROS

* UI’S CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY “RCF” BANKING CONSORTIUM SUPPORTS KFW LOAN AND ADDITION OF 1.8 BILLION EUROS INTO TUI’S EXISTING RCF CREDIT LIN

* CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 HAD STARTED OFF WITH EXTREMELY STRONG BOOKINGS

* WE ARE NOW PREPARING INTENSIVELY FOR WHEN OUR OPERATIONS CAN RESUME AFTER CORONAVIRUS CRISIS AND FIRMLY BELIEVE, PEOPLE WILL CONTINUE TO WANT TO TRAVEL AND EXPLORE OTHER COUNTRIES AND CULTURES IN FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)