June 3 (Reuters) -

* TUI TO START ITS SUMMER FLIGHT PLAN ON JUNE 17 AFTER GERMANY LIFTS TRAVEL WARNING - BUSINESS INSIDER

* TUI SAYS ITS MAIN DESTINATIONS THIS SUMMER WILL BE BALEARIC ISLANDS, CANARY ISLANDS, GREECE, PORTUGAL, CYPRUS PLUS WILL OFFER TRIPS TO CROATIA AND BULGARIA - BUSINESS INSIDER Further company coverage: [TUIGn.DE and TT.L] (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)