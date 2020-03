BRIEF-Tungsten Corp Says It Continues To Closely Monitor Transaction Volume Impacts On A Client By Client Basis

March 23 (Reuters) - Tungsten Corp PLC:

* TUNGSTEN CORP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* TUNGSTEN CORP - TRADING REMAINS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE OUTLINED IN Q3 TRADING UPDATE, ISSUED ON 25 FEBRUARY 2020, FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 2020

* TUNGSTEN CORP PLC - CONTINUE TO PROGRESS NEW CLIENT AND PARTNER CONTRACTS AND ARE IN FINAL STAGES OF A NUMBER OF SUCH DISCUSSIONS.

* TUNGSTEN CORP PLC - CO WELL PLACED TO NAVIGATE THROUGH DISRUPTION, DUE TO OVER 90% OF CURRENT REVENUES BEING RECURRING AND UNDER MULTI-YEAR CONTRACTS

* TUNGSTEN CORP PLC - CERTAIN BUYERS MAY IN TIME SUFFER FROM A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN INVOICE VOLUMES AS A RESULT OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION

* TUNGSTEN CORP PLC - CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR TRANSACTION VOLUME IMPACTS ON A CLIENT BY CLIENT BASIS