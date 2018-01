Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tungtex Holdings Co Ltd:

* ‍RAYMOND TUNG WAI MAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* APPOINTS MARTIN TUNG HAU MAN AS CHAIRMAN

* ‍BENSON TUNG WAH WING HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR​ OF CO

* CO & TTCL TERMINATE FRAMEWORK PURCHASE AGREEMENT