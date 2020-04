BRIEF-Tuniu Corp Says Business Has Been Significantly Impacted By Outbreak And Spread Of Covid-19 Since Jan

April 9 (Reuters) - Tuniu Corp:

* TUNIU ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 4.2 PERCENT TO RMB 451.3 MILLION

* BUSINESS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY THE OUTBREAK AND SPREAD OF COVID-19 SINCE JANUARY 2020

* BUSINESS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY OUTBREAK AND SPREAD OF COVID-19 SINCE JANUARY

* ANTICIPATE COVID-19 WILL HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS, FINANCIAL POSITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND CASH FLOWS IN 2020

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE RMB114.2 MILLION TO RMB159.9 MILLION OF NET REVENUES IN Q1

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)