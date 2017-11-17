BRIEF-Tuniu ‍estimates Q3 non-GAAP net income of RMB35.0 mln to RMB40.0 mln​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tuniu Corp
* Tuniu announces management change and preliminary results for the third quarter of 2017
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue RMB 800 million to RMB 810 million
* Haifeng Yan, co-founder, president, COO and Conor Chia-Hung Yang, CFO, will resign effective November 17 for personal reasons
* Haifeng Yan will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of company
* Conor Chia-Hung Yang will serve as a senior consultant to company
* Tuniu Corp - estimates Q3 non-GAAP net income will be in range of RMB35.0 million to RMB40.0 million
* For Q3 of 2017, Tuniu currently estimates that its total net revenues will be in range of RMB800.0 million to RMB810.0 million
* Xin to be chief financial officer