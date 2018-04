BRIEF-Tupperware Brands Reported Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.91

April 25 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp:

* TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $542.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $543.1 MILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MILLION, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY)

* FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA

* UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MILLION IN PRETAX COSTS

* $73 MILLION PRETAX COSTS HAS BEEN RECORDED STARTING IN Q2 OF 2017 THROUGH Q1 OF 2018

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR AN ADDITIONAL $24 MILLION IN IN PRETAX COSTS IN 2018

* SEES Q2 EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $1.14 TO $1.19

* SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PERCENT TO A RISE OF 1 PERCENT

* SEES FY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.98 TO $4.13

* INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $200 MILLION OF ITS SHARES IN THE OPEN MARKET IN UPCOMING MONTHS

* SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S