BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp
* Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results; EPS significantly above high end of guidance
* Q3 sales $539.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 SHR in range of $2.15 to $2.20
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $4.74 to $4.79
* Tupperware Brands Corp - Q3 2017 net sales were $539.5 million, up 2% in local currency
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 USD sales growth versus prior year up 2 percent to 3 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.69, revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S