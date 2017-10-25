FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp

* Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results; EPS significantly above high end of guidance

* Q3 sales $539.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 ‍SHR in range of $2.15 to $2.20​

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of ‍$4.74 to $4.79​

* Tupperware Brands Corp - ‍Q3 2017 net sales were $539.5 million, up 2% in local currency​

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees ‍FY 2017 USD sales growth versus prior year up 2 percent to 3 percent​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.69, revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.