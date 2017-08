July 20 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp:

* After being unable to find buyer for its Beauticontrol unit, it will wind down the business over approximately next 60 to 90 days

* Estimates that net cost of executing wind down will be $20.0 million, of which about half will be in cash - SEC filing

* Portion of net cost of executing wind down will be recorded in Q2 2017 results