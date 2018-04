BRIEF-Tupperware Brands Sees Q1 2018 Revenue Down 2 Pct

April 9 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp:

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE DOWN 2 PERCENT

* COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $566.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHARE BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* CURRENTLY SEES Q2 SALES MODESTLY LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORESEEN, NO CHANGE FROM ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* “EXPECTED CHALLENGES RELATED TO CLOSURE OF OUR FRENCH MANUFACTURING FACILITY, BUT COLLATERAL IMPACTS RAN DEEPER THAN ANTICIPATED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: