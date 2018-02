Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp:

* PATRICIA A. STITZEL ELECTED PRESIDENT & CEO OF TUPPERWARE BRANDS, EFFECTIVE MAY 9, 2018; RICK GOINGS TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* TUPPERWARE BRANDS - STITZEL HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT & COO SINCE OCTOBER 2016