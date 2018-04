April 25 (Reuters) - TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON AS:

* REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH (EXCLUDING IFRIC 12) TO BE AROUND 11% OVER 2017

* CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE AT 7.6 BILLION LIRA AND 7.8 BILLION LIRA LEVELS FOR 018

* CONSOLIDATED CAPEX TO BE AROUND 4.1 BILLION LIRA FOR 2018