Feb 15 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 1.98 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.51 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE OF 17.03 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 14.1 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO PAY TOTAL DIVIDEND AT NET 0.47889 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN AROUND 33 PCT - 35 PCT FOR FY 2018 YOY

* EXPECTS GROUP REVENUE GROWTH AROUND 13 PCT - 15 PCT FOR FY 2018‍​‍​‍